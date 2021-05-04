Cantaloupe (CTLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $755.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Several analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.