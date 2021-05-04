Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.84

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.84 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.40). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 181.80 ($2.38), with a volume of 1,448,293 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 176.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.84.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

