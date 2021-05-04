Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

