Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,543 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 675.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

