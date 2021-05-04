Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE:K opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

