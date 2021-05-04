Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPX. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CSFB raised Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.18.

CPX opened at C$39.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Power has a one year low of C$23.72 and a one year high of C$39.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.15.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

