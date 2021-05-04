Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Announces Earnings Results

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 118.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%.

Shares of CPTA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 72,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,712. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $23.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

