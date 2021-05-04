Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of CPRI opened at $57.41 on Monday. Capri has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Capri by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 738,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Capri by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 155,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capri by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,019,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after acquiring an additional 536,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $79,072,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

