Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,800 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the March 31st total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 135,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,094. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

