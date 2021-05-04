Cardinal Health (CAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CAH opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.10. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

