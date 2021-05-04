CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in April

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -168.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. CareDx has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Insiders sold a total of 40,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

