Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after purchasing an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. 279,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,902,688. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.24.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

