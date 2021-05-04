Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,476,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,355,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 80,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.18. 88,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,563. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $397.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

