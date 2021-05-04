Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,541,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $114.19. 7,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

