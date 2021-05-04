Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,907,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,899 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

