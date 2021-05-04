Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $52.98. 149,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,882. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

