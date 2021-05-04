Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $472,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

VZ stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

