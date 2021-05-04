Cash Tech (CATE) Market Capitalization Achieves $906,166.49

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Cash Tech coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $906,166.49 and approximately $122,602.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded 38% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00079034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00848125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.29 or 0.09736343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00099760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Cash Tech

CATE is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

