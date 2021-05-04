CashBet Coin (CBC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $33.94 and $18.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00089090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.29 or 0.00854505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.43 or 0.09869009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044854 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

