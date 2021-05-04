Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Catalent updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.780-2.970 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,055. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $127.68.
In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
