Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Catalent updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.780-2.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,055. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $127.68.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

