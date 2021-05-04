CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.86.

CBRE opened at $85.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CBRE Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

