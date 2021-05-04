CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 150.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

