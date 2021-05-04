Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce $32.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.95 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $42.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $129.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.08 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSE CDR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 18,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

