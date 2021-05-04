Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $181.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $159.80 on Monday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

