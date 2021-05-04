Celo (CELO) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $42.51 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00009299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00267223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.63 or 0.01165612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00032111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00734736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,446.51 or 0.99843486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

