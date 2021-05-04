Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of Celsius stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 806.40 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $70.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.