Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 806.40 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Celsius’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Celsius by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter worth $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.