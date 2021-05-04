Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 361,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,740,911 shares.The stock last traded at $7.72 and had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.52.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.