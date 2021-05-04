Centerra Gold (CG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

CG opened at C$11.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on CG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

