Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

