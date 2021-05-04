Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

CCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $75.55 on Monday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

