Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%.

CRNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 66,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,574. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

