Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Position Raised by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 2.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

