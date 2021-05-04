Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.71.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $930,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $331.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.22 and a 200-day moving average of $268.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $337.48.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

