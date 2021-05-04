Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Chegg stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. 5,301,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74. Chegg has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.
