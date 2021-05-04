Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Gap Up to $83.01

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.01, but opened at $87.00. Chegg shares last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 29,098 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHGG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

