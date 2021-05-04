Chegg Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,468 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,567% compared to the average daily volume of 268 put options.

Shares of CHGG opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.05, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,002,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,733,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

