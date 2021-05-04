Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will announce sales of $21.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.50 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $85.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,134. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $199.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 387,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

