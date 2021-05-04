Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $106.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $204.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

