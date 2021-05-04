Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 492,185 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chevron were worth $55,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

