Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $200,000 in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a market cap of $623.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

