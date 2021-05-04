Chiasma (CHMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 million. On average, analysts expect Chiasma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chiasma stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 3,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,553. The company has a market cap of $164.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

