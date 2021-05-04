Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 129,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 270,440 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,551,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.39. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.