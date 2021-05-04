Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,590 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 172,436 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 436,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 145,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,340 shares during the period.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

