Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.29.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,471.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 175.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,476.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,404.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

