CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Down 21.6% in April

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of CHSCO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. CHS has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

