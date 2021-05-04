Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $190.00 at JMP Securities

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Chubb stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.90. Chubb has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

