Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) to post $82.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.45 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $94.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $374.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $382.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $430.70 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $441.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 446,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $48.06. 113,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,630. The firm has a market cap of $958.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.22 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.