CIBC Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.18.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.21. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.60 and a 12 month high of C$14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.