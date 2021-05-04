CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BEP.UN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.14.

TSE:BEP.UN traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$45.93. 271,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,724. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$36.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

