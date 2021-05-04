CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$245.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$250.55.

TSE CJT opened at C$181.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -32.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$174.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$201.54. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$125.18 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$175.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

